HYDERABAD: Tollywood's young hero Ram Charan is not leaving any stone un turned to create awareness among the people about how to stay safe and secure during these days. He is trying to post the videos on his social media and is urging the public not to panic but to follow strict measures so as to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The 'Rangasthalam' actor took to his Instagram and posted a video in which one could see him asking his nieces on how they have cleaned all the vegetables. He praised the efforts of his nieces and called them responsible kids. Here is the video, check it out.

On March 16, Ram Charan Tej and Jr NTR took to their social media accounts and posted a video, in which the RRR stars have shared some of the safety measures one should follow to fight against the deadly coronavirus. Tollywood star, Ram Charan also donated Rs. 70 lakh towards the centre and states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh relief fund in this moment of crisis.

On the professional front, Ram Charan will be next seen in the film, RRR. Directed by SS Rajamouli and this is the second time for Charan to join his hands with 'Jakkanna' after Magadheera. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are going to share the screen space for the first time and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. But, due to the unexpected coronavirus outbreak, the shooting of the film has been postponed. Now, the makers are planning to start the shooting by following all the safety measures. Sources say that Ram Charan will be seen in a key role in Chiranjeevi's 'Acharya' film. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie.