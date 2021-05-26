Watch: Keerthy Suresh's Latest Video On Covid

Gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh is a popular star in Tollywood. While Covid-19 cases are increasing, a few celebrities like Suhasini Maniratnam, R Madhavan, Dulquer Salmaan and others have come forward to create awareness about Covid-19 among the public.

Now, Keerthy Suresh has joined the bandwagon. Keerthy Suresh has shared a one-minute video via Instagram with her fans and followers. In the video, Keerthy Suresh is seen asking everyone to stay at home. She is also requesting everyone to wear a double mask. "Don't go out unnecessarily, put on a mask and double mask whenever necessary. Maintain social distancing and keep your hands clean," the Mahanati actress is seen saying in the video.

Check out the video here...

Recently, Keerthy Suresh received her first dose of vaccination a couple of days ago. She also asked the public to take vaccine and follow safety protocols, so as to curb the spread of the virus in our country.

On the career front, Keerthy Suresh will next be seen in the most talked about movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. She is all set to be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu in Sarkaru Vaari Patta. The film is slated for release next year during Sankranthi.