Watch Inti Guttu On Zee Telugu From November 30

As we navigate through the challenges of the on-going pandemic, viewers are looking for entertainment, love, humor and freshness in the content they consume. Staying true to its brand line ‘Aarambham Okka Aduguthone’, Zee Telugu is all set to launch a new fiction show in the afternoon slot, Inti Guttu, an endearing story of unique, bittersweet mother-daughter like relationship. An association that develops between women, Anupama and Kalyani who are not related by blood, practically strangers to each other, but tied together by an unconventional bond. From the house of Annapurna Productions, Inti Guttu will premiere on 30th November and will air from Monday – Saturday at 2:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Set against Pochampally backdrop, Kalyani (Nisarga) is the apple of her parent’s eyes and has the picture-perfect family, until a massive setback turns her world upside down. Anupama (Meena Vasu), whom Kalyani suspects as her father Ajay’s (Sai Kiran) mistress, is suddenly made her sole guardian. Follow Kalyani’s journey of avenging the loss of her family and her volatile interactions with the one woman who she holds singularly responsible for their peril. Will Kalyani make life miserable for Anupama or is she about to stumble upon a reality that changes her entire perception of her own family?

Anuradha Gudur, Telugu Cluster Head said, “Inti Guttu explores a never-seen-before facet of a mother-daughter relationship where two absolute strangers, who ideally cannot see eye to eye are forced by twist of faith into each other’s lives in an unpalatable manner because of twist of destiny. The show has intense drama and all the elements that are bound to hook audiences while they are having their lunch, further strengthening our afternoon fiction line-up. With the launch of Inti Guttu, we only intend to bolster our overall position.”

The show also includes a powerful ensemble cast including actors like Rohit, Rupa, Rajitha, Girish, Siva Parvathi, Malladhi, Hemanth, Rithu Choudhary and others in pivotal roles.

To witness Kalyani and Anupama’s unique relation, tune-in to Inti Guttu starting 30th November 2020 every Monday – Saturday 2:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.