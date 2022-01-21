Watch: BTS Members Matching Steps With Samantha Song Oo Antava Mama in Pushpa

Is there any need to tell about the Oo Antava Mama song from Allu Arjun's Pushpa? Obviously, a big No. The song was loved by all and sundry. Many people have danced to the song and have shared their videos on social media platforms. Now, BTS fans also made an edit featuring Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, and RM dancing on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s song, Oo Antava Mama Oo Oo Antava from Pushpa.

The video was shared on qualiteaposts with caption, "BTS doesn’t follow the beat, the beat follows BTS." The caption in the video also read, "The ‘t’ in BTS stands for Tollywood." Here is the video, just give a look at it.

Here is the original song from the film, Pushpa.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu for the first time danced to a special number in the movie, Pushpa. She danced along with Allu Arjun in the movie, Pushpa. The song turned out as a blockbuster. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna acted in the lead roles in the film. Pushpa created new records at the box office.

