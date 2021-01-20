Watch Anushka Shetty's ‘Nishabdam’ On Zee Telugu

Zee Telugu is all set to take you on a blockbuster roller-coaster ride with a double dose of drama, spine-chilling experience and non-stop entertainment with the World Television of Nishabdam on 24th January at 5:30 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD. Hemant Madhukar’s multi-starrer film boasts of names like Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan, Shalini Pandey, Anjali and Hollywood maverick Michael Madsen who ensure to keep viewers at the edge of their seats.

The story revolves around Sakshi (Anushka Shetty), a mute-and-deaf artist engaged to a celebrated cello player Anthony (R Madhavan). Her best friend Sonali (Shalini Pandey), who is her whole world, has been missing ever since she got engaged, leaving Sakshi with her fiancé and another friend Vivek (Subbaraju). What happens when her seemingly simple life takes a turn for the worse and she finds herself under the scanner of Seattle PD cops Richard (Michael Madsen) and Maha Lakshmi (Anjali)?

Produced and scripted by Kona Venkat, music by Gopi Sundar and Girish G’s score truly lends it the eerie atmosphere.