Watch Anand Deverakonda's Highway on Aha, Check Release Date

Hyderabad: aha, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform, announces 'Highway', a psychological thriller starring Anand Devarakonda and Abhishek Banerjee in a never-before-seen avatar. Directed and written by K.V. Guhan and produced by Venkat Talari, the film will hit aha Telugu screens on 19th August 2022. aha, has launched the teaser on 9th August.



The "Highway" is a psychological thriller about a photographer Vishnu (Anand Devarakonda), falling in love with Tulasi (Manasa), who was sheltered all her life. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a serial killer named D kidnaps his lady love. With the help of inspector Asha Bharat (Sayami Kher), will Vishnu able to save Tulasi in time?

Director K.V. Guhan said, “post-Covid wave one, there was an unprecedented change in the film industry, and at the same time, we were all connected to the world content irrespective of the language. There was a massive opening for concept films, new experiments, and novel thoughts. That's when I narrated this idea to Anand and Abhishek, and being explorers themselves, they said yes. The more you get into the story, it ignites the characters in different shades, and every twist and turn is new. I got support from aha in telling this story. I am sure the audience will be attached to it in a binge-watch.”



aha to bring 4k ultra-HD and Dolby audio experience to streaming content Telugu and Tamil by aha Gold offer. With its original film “Highway”, aha is all set to showcase a sound that moves the viewers in an immersive soundscape, and ardent fans of Anand Devarakonda can experience 4K Ultra HD along with multidimensional vision with incredible clarity and depth, enabling them to hear details and get entertained like never before.

Do not miss to “Highway” on 19th August 2022, only on aha!