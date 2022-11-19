The Warriorr Gets Good TRP For Small Screen Premiere

Ustaad Ram Pothineni was last seen in Telugu-Tamil bilingual The Warriorr directed by N.Linguswamy. The movie came amidst heavy expectations, received mixed response from audience in theatres. But the film received good reception on Disney Hotstar OTT.

The latest news is that the movie has fetched 10.02 TRP on its first telecast, which is very good. As the film was telecasted during the non-festival day and during T20 World Cup 2022 India vs South Africa live, this TRP is considered to be a fair one. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, this is the highest TRP in recent times, and the fourth highest in 2022. The film also marked the Kollywood debut of the handsome actor.

Gorgeous beauty Krithi Shetty played the female lead in this action flick, and the film has music by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The movie is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen. Aadhi Pinisetty played the antagonist in this action drama.

