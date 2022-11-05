Warina Hussain intrigued by Godfather Part 2

Recently Warina did a special appearance in Godfather, and was spotted at the success bash organized in Hyderabad by the makers of Godfather where our talented actress Warina Hussain was seen having a candid chat with the crowd, While speaking to everyone Warina jokingly said, "Sir Godfather 2 bhi aa rahi hai kya?" Warina however pointed out the question which remained a mystery to many was megastar Chiranjeevi's character "Qureshi“ which definitely suggests that part 2 is on its way. The actress also went on to say, " Chiranjeevi Sir is already ruling Bollywood and Tollywood with this film, abhi next kya hai? Hollywood?" She mischievously said “Take me also” to which fans couldn't stop wondering if Warina had dropped a major hint of her presence in the franchise. We still have our questions, who is Qureshi? will there really be a part 2? and will we see Warina again in it? only time can tell. Godfather, directed by Mohan Raja, starring Megastar Chiranjeevi, and Nayantara in the lead roles, has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Speaking of the super success of the film, memes are floating around stating that Warina in bimbisara; movie hit , warina in godfather ; movie hit , She is a hitmaker.

Warina Hussain has time and again shown that From Poo to Parvati, she can do it all. She is the new epitome of versatility in the acting world. At the event, Greeting everyone with a Namaste, Warina made an appearance in a perfect desi kudi vibe, wearing a beautiful light pink embroidered mirror work salwar suit with a set of earrings that matched her ensemble with gorgeous heels on her feet.

Are you as excited as we are to see Warina be a part of Godfather once again?

On the work front, Warina just announced her upcoming film, Yaariyan 2. She also wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming comedy film, Dil Bill which is produced by the makers of films like Tanu weds Manu, Madari, and Thalaivi. Warina was also seen in the Navratri anthem of the year 'Dhol Bajaa', Days back news of her being opposite Junior NTR in a Telugu film was also making the rounds.