Waltair Veerayya US Premieres Collection

Megastar Chiranjeevi is one of the biggest bankable stars in Tollywood. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya has been released in theatres. Waltair Veerayya is trending on all social media platforms. Some of the audience are singing praises about the film.

A section of the audience are criticizing the film on social media. The film met with mixed reviews but it is going to sustain at the box office due to the festive weekend.

The film had US premieres in North America and other parts of the country. The film collected $400K. That's not all, Waltair Veerayya is inching toward half million mark. The film is expected to do wonders at the box office for another few days.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby. Ravi Teja, and Shruti Haasan will appear in prominent roles. Keep watching this space for review and collections.

