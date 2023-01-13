Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review From US Premieres
Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayya has hit the screens from today. Last night, Waltair Veerayya US Premieres were held in foreign countries.
Waltair Veerayya has been receiving mixed reviews from all quarters. Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby.
Check out the netizens' reaction to Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayya.
#WaltairVeerayya pic.twitter.com/uu0Hf0BWu9
— Aman H ⏺️ (@aman_h786) January 12, 2023
Done with #WaltairVeerayya UK premiere show. Movie will be BLOCKBUSTER. Best Megastar movie in years! Vintage megastar! And that extended cameo by @RaviTeja_offl is outstanding!
— Asim (@a01_asim) January 12, 2023
A few entertaining sequences and good action sequences, are all you'll get, from this strictly average flick. Give it a try! #WaltairVeerayya
— A (@Iwatchfilmsss) January 12, 2023
BAGUNDI MOVIE#WaltairVeerayya
— VenkyKS (@VENKYKSROCKS33) January 12, 2023
Miru urgent ga BhAAi and RC ki shift kotteyandi ra🥲🥲#WaltairVeerayya pic.twitter.com/UgAllZMZRK
— Chethan VN Reddy (@chethu_allu1718) January 12, 2023
Time to shift from
Big screen to Mobile screen
Or else retire
Ichina Losses chalu 🙏🙏
Andarini munchi dobbaku pic.twitter.com/ezQO89HaGa
— PUsif41411 (@Pusif41412) January 12, 2023
#WaltairVeerayya Blockbuster Hitt Kotteysaaru Boss @KChiruTweets pic.twitter.com/4DW41oVH9P
— Manohar Royal (@IamManoharRoyal) January 12, 2023