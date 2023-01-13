Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review From US Premieres

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayya has hit the screens from today. Last night, Waltair Veerayya US Premieres were held in foreign countries.

Waltair Veerayya has been receiving mixed reviews from all quarters. Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby.

Also Read: Waltair Veerayya Review, Rating



Check out the netizens' reaction to Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja's Waltair Veerayya.

Done with #WaltairVeerayya UK premiere show. Movie will be BLOCKBUSTER. Best Megastar movie in years! Vintage megastar! And that extended cameo by @RaviTeja_offl is outstanding! — Asim (@a01_asim) January 12, 2023

A few entertaining sequences and good action sequences, are all you'll get, from this strictly average flick. Give it a try! #WaltairVeerayya — A (@Iwatchfilmsss) January 12, 2023

Miru urgent ga BhAAi and RC ki shift kotteyandi ra🥲🥲#WaltairVeerayya pic.twitter.com/UgAllZMZRK — Chethan VN Reddy (@chethu_allu1718) January 12, 2023