Waltair Veerayya OTT Release Date Confirmed

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is all set to arrive in OTT platform next week. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya will stream on the OTT platform Netflix on February 27, 2023.

Waltair Veerayya was the first blockbuster hit in Tollywood of 2023. The film made lifetime collections of Rs 150 cr at the worldwide box office. The movie Waltair Veerayya will be streamed on Netflix from February 28.

The film will be streamed in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby. Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja were part of the blockbuster film.