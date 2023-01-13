waltair veerayya ott release date

Finally, Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya released in theatres. The makers had hyped a lot about the film. Sadly, the hype and promotions of Waltair Veerayya makers went into vain as the film got poor reviews from all quarters.

Waltair Veerayya shows are getting canceled in most of the areas. Waltair Veerayya is getting replaced by Varisu in Hyderabad, as per the buzz.

After hearing positive reviews, most of people are thinking to watch the film at home rather than walking to theatres. Waltair Veerayya digital rights are owned by Netflix.

The film is expected to be available on Netflix by mid of February 2023. Although, it is not officially confirmed yet. Waltair Veerayya is helmed by Bobby.