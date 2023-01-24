waltair veerayya latest collections

Megastar Chiranjeevi's recent outing Waltair Veerayya continues to perform well at the box office. It has been ten days, Waltair Veerayya was released in theatres. The film has joined Rs 200 cr club at the box office. On the other hand, Waltair Veerayya collected $2.25 million at the overseas box office.

Waltair Veerayya has entered into a profit zone in all the areas. Chiranjeevi and the makers of the movie are in a happy space over the massive success of Waltair Veerayya.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby. Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan are seen in prominent roles.

On the career front, Chiranjeevi will next be seen in Bholaa Shankar. The film will be directed by Meher Ramesh.