Waltair Veerayya IMDB Rating

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya has opened to mixed reviews from several quarters. Waltair Veerayya is an average film, as per the critics. Most of the cine-goers rated Waltair Veerayya 2.25 out of 5 on social media.

Waltair Veerayya got a decent rating on IMDb. The IMDb rating for Waltair Veerayya is 6 out of 10, which is the lowest rating for any recently released telugu movie. It remains to be seen how much the film would earn on opening day at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby. The music has been composed by SS Thaman. Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja are seen in key roles.