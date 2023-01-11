Waltair Veerayya First Review Out

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja will be sharing the screen together for the first time in the much awaited film—Waltair Veerayya.

The film is due to release in theatres on January 13, 2023.

According to reports, tickets of Waltair Veerayya are selling like hot cakes. If you are a mega fan or waiting for Waltair Veerayya review, then, here you go.

The first review of Waltair Veerayya from censor board is out. Film critic Umair Sandhu shared his review via twitter. He took to his twitter and wrote "First Review #WaltairVeerayya ! Best Comeback film for #Chiranjeevi. Better Late than Never 🔥 ! Deadly Combo of #RaviTeja & #Chiranjeevi Stole the Show all the way! A Full on Masala Popcorn flick 🍿. Decent Story & Music."

Check out the tweet posted by him:

Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby. Shruti Haasan will be seen as the female lead in the film. The music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad.