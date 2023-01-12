Waltair Veerayya First Day Collection Prediction

Megastar Chiranjeevi could be waiting to hear the response of Waltair Veerayya from fans and the audience.

The D-Day is just a few hours away. Waltair Veerayya tickets are selling like hotcakes in and out of the country.

The Advance booking for Waltair Veerayya is so promising. Trade pundits predict that the film would collect Rs 25 cr plus on opening day at the box office.

The opening day collections of Waltair Veerayya will be double-digit for sure. The film has an ensemble cast including Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, and Vennela Kishore.

Waltair Veerayya is getting release during the Pongal weekend and there is a chance for the film to reap profits at the box office.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby and it is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.