Waltair Veerayya First Day Collection

Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken a flying start at the box office. The makers have had hyped the film a lot. Sadly, the film failed to impress the viewers.

Waltair Veerayya shows were canceled in Hyderabad, Varisu's Telugu version Varsudu was replaced in Hyderabad theatres.

According to reports, Waltair Veerayya had good massive bookings.

The film is said to have earned a whopping amount of Rs 36 cr plus on opening day at the box office. On the other hand, Waltair Veerayya performed well in foreign shores. The film collected $860k alone in USA.

Waltair Veerayya is inching closer to the million dollar mark, it is expected to touch with Saturday's collections. Waltair Veerayya's official figures of opening day are yet to be known.

Waltair Veerayya is an average film, Bobby directed it. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the film also stars Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in key roles.