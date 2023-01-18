Waltair Veerayya Day 5 Collections: Chiranjeevi's Film Beats Sye Raa

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya was released in theatres on January 13, 2023. The film is doing incredible business at the worldwide box office. That's not all, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is creating waves on social media.

Talking about the collections, Waltair Veerayya is said to have earned a whopping amount of Rs 8 cr on its fifth day at the box office. The film's total collection is said to be Rs 125 cr plus.

On the other hand, Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya has beaten Sye Raa that collected $2.6 million in USA. Waltair Veerayya went on to become the highest-grosser in USA.



Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby. Apart from Chiranjeevi, Waltair Veerayya also features Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in prominent roles.