Wake Up Om Raut Trends Over Raavan, Sita Roles in Prabhas' Adi Purush

Dec 05, 2020, 17:29 IST
- Sakshi Post

In today's world, your actions get an almost immediate reaction and for the filmmakers, it's even quicker. Thanks  to social media, every action of theirs is scrutinized and the audience gives the verdict almost instantly. 

We all know that Prabhas has signed a magnum opus Adi Purush which will mark his Bollywood debut. The movie is directed by Om Raut. While we all know that Prabhas is playing the role of Lord Ram in the period flick, there were many names doing the rounds for the actress playing the Sita character including that of Keerthy Suresh.

Recently, it was revealed that Sunny Singh will play Laxman while Kriti Sanon has been chosen to play the role of Sita Mata. Also, it was being said that Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will play the role of Raavan.

However, Telugu audiences are so unhappy with the choice of characters that they are trending hashtags like Remove Saif and Wakeup Om Raut. They are so disappointed with Kriti playing Sita that they have shared innumerable memes on Twitter. Have a look...

