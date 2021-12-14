The Voice Of Ravanna From Rana, Sai Pallavi, Venu Udugula’s Virata Parvam Out

Handsome hunk Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam is a unique and content driven film where the lead pair will be seen in never seen before roles. The film’s teaser and first single got tremendous response.

Inspired from true events of 1990s, Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela. Virata Parvam is going to narrate a wonderful love story in the backdrop of war.

On the occasion of Rana’s birthday, a special glimpse called ‘The Voice Of Ravanna’ is unveiled. Rana delivers a powerful speech which is very inspiring.

“Maaradule… Ee Dopidi Dongala Rajyam Maaradule… Roudrapu Shatruvu Daadini Edurinche Poratam Manade… Chalo… Chalo… Chalo Parigethu… Aduge Pidugai Raalelaa Gundela Dammuni Choopinchu… Chalo… Chalo Parigethu… Cheekati Mingina Suryuni Thechi Thoorpu Kondani Veligiddam… Pongina Veepula Baruvulu Dinchi Viplava Geetham Vinipiddam… Chalo… Chalo Parigethu… Dorola Thalupula Thaalamlaa… Gadeela Mungata Kukkalla… Ennaallu Inkennallu… Chalo Parigethu… Chalo Parigethu…”

The visuals in the video are similarly striking as it shows the journey of Rana and Sai Pallavi and their love story in the war. The makers have announced to release trailer of the movie on Sankranthi.

D Suresh Babu is presenting the film and Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani handled the cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili scores the music.

Virata Parvam also stars Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in important roles.

The film’s shooting has been wrapped up and post-production works are currently underway.

