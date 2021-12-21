VJ Sunny To Host Bigg Boss OTT?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner VJ Sunny is the man of the hour. He not only won the most watched Telugu TV reality show, but also increased his fan following. According to reports, Several filmmakers are said to be approaching VJ Sunny to rope him into their films.

There's also a buzz doing the rounds that VJ Sunny will be hosting the show on Star Maa. We already told you that plans are underway.. Rumors are rife that there's a chance of VJ Sunny hosting Bigg Boss OTT. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is all set to get launched by the middle of February.

Currently, the show organizers are busy finalizing the cast and crew for Bigg Boss OTT. It's rare to get an opportunity to host the show in Star Maa or for Star Maa, how VJ Sunny will make use of this big opportunity is yet to be seen.