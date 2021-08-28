Vivaha Bhojanambu Leaked On Torrents Within Days of OTT Release

Comedian Satya's Vivaha Bhojanambu has opened to positive response from the audience. Vivaha Bhojanambu is a comedy film directed by Ram Abbaraju. The film stars Satya, Sundeep Kishan, and Aarjavee. The film is produced by K.S Sinish and Sundeep Kishan. This is Sundeep Kishan's third film as a producer. Vivaha Bhojanambu premiered on SonyLiv on 27 August 2021.

The film revolves around Mahesh (Satya), a middle-class LIC Agent who falls in love with Anitha from a rich family. He manages to get married to her. As per the bride’s family tradition, the groom should carry out the engagement and wedding formalities. How a stingy Mahesh hosts Anitha's family after PM Modi announces a lockdown forms the rest of the story.

Unfortunately, Vivaha Bhojanambu has been leaked online by unfamous websites like movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other piracy websites. The film was leaked a few hours after it was released on OTT. Now Vivaha Bhojanambu has joined the list of leaked movies. Earlier, Paagal, Ishq, SR Kalyanamandapam, Sridevi Sodi Center, and Crazy Uncles were also leaked. Now, Vivaha Bhojanambu is the latest movie to fall prey to piracy.

Be informed that piracy is an offence and should not be encouraged at any cost. Watch Vivaha Bhojanambu only on SonyLiv.