Viswant Duddumpudi's Boyfriend For Hire Twitter Review
Young actor Viswant Duddumpudi's Boyfriend For Hire has finally hit the theatres. Many on twitter are sharing their reviews after watching Boyfriend For Hire. Looks like moviebuffs seems to have impressed with the film. Check out the tweets:
#Boyfriendforhire Completed first half. Very good entertainer so far
Good debut director @isantydirector @mynameisViswant @malavika2831
— Praveen (@Praveenkd81) October 13, 2022
Congratulations Team in advance 👍👌
— Voice of Common MAN (@sudhiarya) October 13, 2022
contemporary issues shown well in #boyfriendforhire movie
Every girl must watch movie @isantydirector @malavika2831
— Viplava beerelli (@BeerelliViplava) October 14, 2022
It’s contemporary. Worth watching. You will surely fell in love with hero and heroine after watching #boyfriendforhire@mynameisViswant @malavika2831
— Shivaraj Vodapalli (@shivarajvoda) October 14, 2022