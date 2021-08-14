Vishwak Sen's Paagal Twitter Review

Actor Vishwak Sen's much-awaited film 'Paagal' hit the big screens today. The film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Last night, Paagal premiere show were held in North America and other foreign countries.

After the show, a section of the audience took to Twitter to share their review or experience after watching 'Paagal'. Check out audience reactions to Paagal.

#Paagal makes audience paagal🤢... Okayish first half.. Rod second half(walk out 🚶🏻🚶🏻) Songs okati bagunay😍.... Lover boy ga vishwak asal set kale 👎👎...Manak mass e bestuuu E dikumalina stry ka nvu stage meda antha speech ichav vishwak🤕🤕🤕.

Meme pages ki troll stuff. — Sanjay ᴿᵃᵈʰᵉˢʰʸᵃᵐ (@sanjaysanju369) August 14, 2021

Final Review : #Paagal strictly average film ! nothing to add-up after interval Watch it for #ViswakSen & Music ( 2.5/5) https://t.co/YHeIoRo1eL — Inside talkZ (@Inside_talkZ) August 14, 2021

1st half ki inta chiraku e cinema ki raale...asal mi concept entra 🤢 #Paagal — SADDY (@king_sadashiva) August 14, 2021

1st half good comedy + weird & interesting interval #Paagal https://t.co/FRvUXbkwiA — Gopi (@_GTweets_) August 14, 2021