Vishwak Sen's Paagal Twitter Review

Aug 14, 2021, 07:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

Actor Vishwak Sen's much-awaited film 'Paagal' hit the big screens today.  The film has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters.  Last night, Paagal premiere show were held in North America and other foreign countries.

After the show, a section of the audience took to Twitter to share their review or experience after watching 'Paagal'. Check out audience reactions to Paagal.

