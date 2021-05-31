Vishwak Sen's Paagal OTT Release

Young actor Vishwak Sen has been missing from action for a while. Not only him, but many of the actors' films are also being kept on hold and they are unable to release their film on the promised date owing to the pandemic. It would take some time for things to get back to normalcy.

Many filmmakers are opting to release their movies on OTT instead of theatres as OTT is getting a good viewership from the audience. The latest Telugu film which is all to set to join the OTT list is Vishwak Sen’s Paagal.

The film is produced by Dil Raju and he seems to be holding talks with Amazon Prime for the digital release of the film. Dil Raju is expected to seal the deal, shortly. He may also announce Paagal OTT release date after their deal with Prime Video.

The film is directed by Naresh Kuppili and it is co-produced by Dil Raju, Bekkem Venugopal under the banner of Lucky Media. Simran Choudary and Nivetha Pethuraj will appear in key roles.