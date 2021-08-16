Vishwak Sen's Paagal First Week Box Office Collections

Vishwak Sen starrer Paagal has passed the audience test with flying colours. The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film is fetching substantial moolah at the box office.

According to sources, the film is running to packed theatres in the two Telugu states. Thanks to the lead actor's performance and a novel plot, the movie has grabbed audience's attention towards the film.

Talking about the collections, the film has managed to earn Rs 3 cr plus in just three days of its release. It is being said that the makers of the movie are keeping the collections under wraps and not ready to disclose the box office figures yet.

Paagal is all about Vishwak Sen's mission to find his soul mate. The film is directed by Naresh Kuppili and produced by Bekkem Venugopal.