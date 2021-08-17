Vishwak Sen's One Damaging Statement Hurt Paagal Box Office Fortunes?

Young actor Vishwak Sen has become the most talked about persons in Tollywood right now. His name is being heard in social media circles. Looks like Vishwak Sen was frustrated at the time of Paagal movie promotions. Most of the Telugu actors are extra careful before delivering a speech during their film events, as they are pretty much aware that words once said cannot be taken back. Fans and even the media will troll them if any star acts smart or makes damaging statements. Unfortunately, Vishwak Sen doesn't have this bitter experience for it happened to him. In the words of Telugu fans, Vishwak did over action with his speech during Paagal pre-release event.

He is said to have stated that If the film doesn't become a hit, I will surely change my name. Vishwak is threw an open challenge, which has not gone down well with the audience. They trolled him badly on social media. Now, analysts say that it was Vishwak Sen's attitude that caused a dent in the film's collections and hurt the filmmakers.

Vishwak Sen stated in a success meet organised recently in Hyderabad that Paagal had earned Rs 6 cr gross by end of the first week. Latest reports reveal that the film is facing rejection at the box office, as the week days are not fetching bucks at theatres.

Fans say the actor is to blame as Vishwak Sen's statement at pre-release event has ruined Paagal movie business. However, at the press meet held yesterday, Vishwak Sen seems to have realised his folly and urged fans and media to support him. He took refuge under the fact that he does not have a godfather in the industry unlike other actors.

It remains to be seen how much will be film's final share after the end of its theatrical run.