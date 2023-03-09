Vishwak Sen’s Das Ka Dhamki Release Date Locked!

Dynamic hero Vishwak Sen’s maiden Pan India film Das Ka Dhamki is getting ready for release. The movie, as officially announced by the makers, will release worldwide in theatres on March 22nd. The announcement has been made with this intriguing poster that shows the two shades of the actor in the movie. He is presented in class as well as mass avatars in the poster.

Made on a high budget with rich production values, Vishwak is the protagonist, director, and also producer of the movie. Nivetha Pethuraj is the leading lady opposite Vishwak Sen in the movie.

The makers so far released three songs which all became chartbusters. Leon James scored the music, while Ram Miriyala rendered Mawa Bro song. The theatrical trailer has also set the bar high on the movie.

Being produced by Karate Raju under Vanmaye Creations and Vishwaksen Cinemas banners, Prasanna Kumar Bezawada penned dialogues for the movie.

The film has cinematography handled by Dinesh K Babu, whereas Leon James scores the music and Anwar Ali is the editor.

Rao Ramesh, Hyper Aadi, Rohini, and Prithviraj are the other prominent cast of the movie which will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.