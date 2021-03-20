Mosagallu First Day Collections: Vishnu Manchu Movie Gets Great Opening at Box Office

Manchu Vishnu's latest release Mosagallu has become the talk of the town on social media. Those who have watched the movie are raving abiout the film saying that the makers have made a con man story in Hollywood style.

Thanks to the content, the audience have heaped praises on lead actors Vishnu and Kajal Aggarwal for their stellar performances in the film.

The film has earned positive response from critics and audience alike. Mosagallu was released alongside Chavvu Kaburu Challaga and Sasi. Among these two, Vishnu's film has become the first choice of movie goers.

If trade sources are to be believed, Mosagallu is estimated to have earned Rs 4 cr at the box office. Exact figures of the film are yet to be known. We shall soon update area-wise collections of the movie shortly.

The film is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin and produced by Vishnu Manchu under the banner of AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Navdeep, Naveen Chandra and Sunil Shetty are seen in prominent roles. Watch this space for more updates.