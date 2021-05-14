Vishnu Manchu's Chadarangam Wins India's Best Web Series (Regional) Award

Exchange4media (e4m) Group came up with Streaming Media Awards 2021 to honor excellence in the on-demand video and audio content. Vishnu Manchu's maiden production OTT venture - Chadarangam (Telugu) has won the award for the Best Web Series-Regional.

"It is an honor to have got this award. The web series is very close to our heart. It means a lot to the entire team. It motivates us to come up with more such exciting projects in the coming days," Vishnu Manchu told after the announcement.

Chadarangam starring Srikanth is a nine episodes web series premiered on Zee5 in February 2020. Vishnu Manchu's 24 Films Factory has made it on an uncompromising budget. The engaging political drama is considered one of the best OTT works in Telugu so far.