Vishnu Manchu Birthday Special: Dhee Sequel D&D Poster Released

It is the birthday of Tollywood actor Vishnu Manchu today and the actor took to social media to share an announcement about his next film with Sreenu Vaitla. The movie will be a sequel to the blockbuster hit Dhee which starred Genelia. Today, the team released a poster from the Dhee sequel on the occasion of Vishnu Manchu's birthday.

The film is titled D & D which means Double Dose of all the entertainment and fun that Dhee movie provided. In the poster, the background is painted Red in Colour, and handcuffs used to design the letters D & D, and the tagline of the film reads Double Dose.

Vishnu Manchu is producing the film under his home banner 24 Frames Factory. Gopi Mohan and Kishore Gopu will co-write the script. Mahati Swara Sagar will score the music for the Double Dose and Peter Hein will choreographs the stunts.

Dhee movie Vishnu Manchu and Genelia D'Souza has a special fan base. The movie was a major breakthrough for Vishnu and Sreenu Vaitla. In Dhee, Srihari played Shankar Goud and Bramhanandam played Srirangam Sheshadri Chary. The comedy scenes between Bramhanandam and Srihari remains memorable even to this date.