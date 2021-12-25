Vishal's Samanyudu Teaser Out

Actor Vishal teamed up with a debutant director Thu Pa Saravanan for an action drama titled Samanyudu that comes up with the tagline ‘Not A Common Man’. Vishal himself is producing the film on his Vishal Film Factory (VFL) banner. The makers today unleashed teaser of the movie.

Going by the teaser, Samanyudu is about a common man who takes on influential people in the society. “Ikkada Rendu Rakaala Manushule Unnaru… Okaru Jeevithaanni Adi Nadipinche Daarilo Jeevinchaalanukune Samanyulu… Inkokaru Aa Samanyulni Dabbu, Peru, Padavi, Adhikaram Kosam Antham Cheyalanukune Rakshasulu… Aa Rakshasula Thala Raathani Marchi Raayalsina Paristhithi Oka Roju O Samanyudiki Vasthundi…”

The teaser gives an impression that Samanyudu will be high on action and it has elements for others as well. It’s a tailer made role for Vishal and Dimple Hayathi looks gorgeous. Kavin Raj’s cinematography and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background compliment each other.

Yogi Babu, Baburaj Jacob, PA Tulasi and Raveena Ravi played crucial roles in Samanyudu which will be hitting the screens for Republic Day on January 26th.

Cast: Vishal, Dimple Hayathi, Yogi Babu, Baburaj Jacob, P.A.Tulasi, Raveena Ravi

Technical Crew:

Director – Thu Pa Saravanan

Producer - Vishal

Music - Yuvan Shankar Raja

Dop - Kavin Raj

Editor - N.B.Srikanth

Art - SS Murthi

Costume Designer - Vasuki Bhaskar

Pro - Vamsi Shekar

Publicity Design – VikramDesignsv