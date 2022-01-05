Vishal's Samanyudu Joins Sankranthi Box Office Race

Action hero Vishal’s upcoming action drama Samanyudu which was originally scheduled to hit screens on January 26 for Republic Day, is now set to release worldwide in Telugu and Tamil languages on January 14 for Sankranthi. The makers have announced the news officially through the poster. Vishal appears in action-packed avatar, as he is seen taking on baddies, in the announcement poster.

Debutant Thu Pa Saravanan has directed the film that comes up with the tagline ‘Not A Common Man’. Vishal himself is producing the film on his Vishal Film Factory (VFL) banner. The film’s teaser and other promotional content garnered massive buzz on the film in both Telugu and Tamil. The makers will now promote the movie vigorously, as they advanced the release date.

Dimple Hayathi played the leading lady in the movie. Kavin Raj handled cinematography, while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music.

Yogi Babu, Baburaj Jacob, PA Tulasi and Raveena Ravi played crucial roles in Samanyudu.

