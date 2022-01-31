Vishal's Saamanyudu Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Action hero Vishal’s upcoming action drama Saamanyudu is all set to release worldwide in Telugu and Tamil languages on February 4th. The makers have announced the news officially through the poster. Vishal appears in action-packed avatar in the announcement poster.

Debutant Thu Pa Saravanan has directed the film that comes up with the tagline ‘Not A Common Man’. Vishal himself is producing the film on his Vishal Film Factory (VFL) banner. The film’s teaser, trailer and other promotional content garnered massive buzz on the film in both Telugu and Tamil.

Dimple Hayathi played the leading lady in the movie. Kavin Raj handled cinematography, while Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music.

Yogi Babu, Baburaj Jacob, PA Tulasi and Raveena Ravi played crucial roles in Saamanyudu.

