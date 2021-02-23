Vishal's Chakra OTT Release Date Locked: Deets Inside

Actor Vishal's Chakra hit the theatres amid much fanfare on February 19. The film has set the benchmark for all the films of this year. Last year, the makers of the movie thought to release the film on Amazon Prime Video. By the time, they thought to release, the government has granted permission to run or open theatres with 50 per cent occupancy.

They have waited for a perfect time to release the film and they have released it in last week. In the latest update, Vishal Chakra's is expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of March. We will surely inform the release date of the film on Amazon Prime. As per the sources, we got to know the film will premiers on Amazon on March 5 or 10th. Hence, an official regarding this news is awaited at the moment.

The film was written and directed by MS Anandan. Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra are seen in crucial roles.

