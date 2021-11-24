Vishal, Thu Pa Saravanan, VFF’s Saamanyudu Releasing For Republic Day

Actor Vishal teamed up with a debutant director Thu Pa Saravanan for an action drama. Vishal himself is producing the film on his Vishal Film Factory (VFL) banner. The film’s title and first look poster were unveiled for Vishal’s birthday to good response. ‘Not A Common Man’ is the tagline of the movie.

Today, the makers have announced release date of the movie. Samanyudu will be arriving in theatres for Republic Day on January 26th. Vishal looks fierce with scars on his face in the poster.

Dimple Hayathi is the heroine opposite Vishal in the film that will have popular actors Yogi Babu, Baburaj Jacob, PA Tulasi and Raveena Ravi in crucial roles.

Yuvan Shankar Raja who provided some chartbuster albums to Vishal previously has scored music for Saamanyudu, while Kavin Raj supervised cinematography.

