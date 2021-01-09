Vishal Movie Behind Ravi Teja's Krack Shows Cancellation?

Remember Ayogya? The movie which starred Kollywood actor Vishal in the lead. The movie seems to have come back to haunt the producer of Tollywood Mass Maharaja's Sankranti release Krack. This morning, Ravi Teja fans got the shock of their lives when told that all the morning shows were cancelled as Producer Tagore Madhu owed money to distributors.

Getting into the details, Tagore Madhu who bankrolled Vishal's Ayogya sold the distribution rights of the movie to Screen Scene for a whopping eleven crores. However, due to some financial constraints, the producer is said to have borrowed 5 more crores from them on advanced basis.

Ayogya eventually released but ended up as a box office debacle with the film raking in just eight crores share in Tamil Nadu. The producer, we hear is yet to pay back the losses. So Screen scene got an interim stay order from the High Court in Madras against Ravi Teja's Krack which is also produced by Madhu Tagore.

Digital service providers UFO and QUBE wouldn't give KRACK the KDM unless Madhu clears the amount he owes screen scene. It now remains to be seen how this issue will get resolved.