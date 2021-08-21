Vishal First Single From Enemy Is Out

Actor Vishal and Arya are working together for the upcoming film 'Enemy'. Expectations are riding high on the project as the film teaser received rave reviews from all quarters.

Looks like the makers of the movie have kick-started the film promotions. As part of it, the Enemy filmmakers have unveiled 'Padade Padade' first single from the film.

If you haven't watched it yet, here it is for you:

Ananth Sriram has penned lyrics for the song and it is crooned by Prudhvi Chandra. Vishal's Enemy's first single Padade Padade has gone viral in no time. Apart from Vishal and Arya, the film also features Mrinalini Ravi, Mamata Mohandas, Prakash Raj, Sathish in significant roles. The film is directed by Anand Shankar and produced by Vinod Kumar under the banner Mini Studios.