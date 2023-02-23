Vishal Escapes Injury On Sets

Tamil actor Vishal is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Mark Antony. Vishal has escaped from a major injury on the sets of Mark Antony.

A stunt sequence was taking place on the sets of Vishal's Mark Antony when an accident occurred. Luckily, no one was hurt due to the mishap.

Vishal tweeted "Jus missed my life in a matter of few seconds and few inches. Numb to this incident back on my feet and back to shoot, GB".

Mark Antony is helmed by SJ Suryah (actor and director of Kushi film). Ritu Varma, Sunil Varma, Abhinaya are part of Mark Antony cast. The film is being produced by S Vinoth Kumar.