Vishal's Chakra Beats Vijay's Master In IMDB Rating: Deets Inside

Vishal's Chakra rleased in theatres on 19th February. The movie is doing great at the box office and it's a good sign that Tamil film industry is back to normal. Chakra is an action thriller film written and directed by MS Anandan. Vishal, Shraddha Srinath and Regina Cassandra acted in the lead roles. The movie is based on cybercrimes and e-commerce scams. In the movie, Vishal was seen in a messy avatar. For the first time, Shraddha Srinath collaborated with Vishal in this movie. All the stars in the film acted their best and won the hearts of the folks.

Now, the latest news is that Vishal's Chakra has got more rating than Vijay's Master in IMBD. According to IMDB rating, Chakra has got 9.1 rating whereas Master has got 7.1 rating.



Master was the big release after the theatres have open. The film released during Pongal and it turned out as the blockbuster. An action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Along with Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi the other stars Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj acted in the prominent roles. The story of the movie revolves around an alcoholic professor, J. D. (Vijay), who takes a three-month teaching job in a juvenile home, which is controlled by the nefarious Bhavani (Vijay Sethupathi). The movie was initially planned to be released on 9th April 2020 but due to COVID 19, the release date has been postponed. The film was released in theatres on 13 January, 2021.