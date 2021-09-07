Vishal And Arya's Enemy Grand Release For Dussehra

Vishal and Arya are coming together for a face-off in Anand Shankar's directorial - Enemy. The Action Extravaganza has finalized its release date. The movie is all set for a grand release in Telugu and Tamil as Dussehra Special. The movie promotions are ticking all boxes right from the word Go.

The teaser has showcased the movie as an action extravaganza packed with all commercial elements and with highest degree of Production values. Two songs of the film are also out and have got tremendous response.

Enemy also features Mirnalini Ravi, Mamta Mohandas, Prakash Raj, Karunakaran, and others in main roles, and the film has been shot in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Dubai. The film is produced by S Vinod Kumar under the banner Mini Studios.