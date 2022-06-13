Virata Parvam: Sai Pallavi Fan Disturbs Warangal Event For Selfie

Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi have teamed up together for Virata Parvam. The film is all set for a much-awaited release in theatres on June 17, 2022. Meanwhile, Rana, Sai Pallavi and the team are busy with the film's promotions in major towns across the Telugu States. On Sunday, Sai Pallavi and Rana attended Virata Parvam Athmeeya Sabha in Warangal as a part of the promotions.

Sai Pallavi is one of the most popular stars in Tollywood. She enjoys a massive fan following and Pushpa director Sukumar even hailed her as 'lady Pawan Kalyan' after seeing the audience's response during a pre-release event. Such is her fan following now that even as she stands on the stage the audience cheers her non-stop leaving the shy actress at loss for words.

The same craze for Sai Pallavi continued even at Warangal and there was a small disturbance when a die-hard fan who couldn’t contain himself, jumped onto the stage to try and take a selfie with her. Sadly he couldn't get a selfie with Sai Pallavi as the film unit prevented him from getting too close to her.

A video clip of the fan has gone viral on all social media platforms.

Virata Parvam is a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxal movement in Telangana during the 1990s. The movie stars actress Sai Pallavi in the female lead along with Priyamani, Nandita Das, Zarina Wahab and Easwari Rao. While Rana Daggubati is the male lead, actors Naveen Chandra, Sai Chand, and Nivetha Pethuraj play other key roles.

