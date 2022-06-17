Virata Parvam Review, Rating: Rana-Pallavi Performance Will Leave You Spellbound

Rana Daggubati's much-awaited film Virata Parvam has been released in theatres. The film has opened to positive reviews from all quarters. The film is directed by Udugula Venu. If you are waiting for the movie review, here we go:

Plot: Easwari Rao gives birth to Vennela (Sai Pallavi) during the fight between police and Naxalites. Vennela gets impressed with the revolutionary novel written by Naxalite leader Ravanna. Vennela and falls in love with Ravanna (Rana Daggubati). Vennela's parents get to know about her love and try to fix her marriage with Rahul Ramakrishnan. Vennela flees home to meet Ravanna. After overcoming all the hurdles, she finally meets Ravanna. Will Ravanna accept her love? How will Vennela travel along with the Naxalites forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Sai Pallavi delivers one of the finest acts, right from her dialect to body language, Sai Pallavi gets it to bang on. Rana Daggubati is equally strong, made the Ravanna character shine throughout. Rana adapts to the character of Ravana effortlessly. Rana yet again proved that he is one of the actors who can pull off any role easily. Rahul Ramakrishna and the rest of the cast of Virata Parvam did a decent performance in the film.

Plus Points:

Sai Pallavi-Rana performance

BGM

Screenplay

Minus Points:

There's too much lag in the second half

Verdict: Virata Parvam is an interesting take on a revolutionary story. It's a must-watch film this weekend.