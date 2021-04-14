Virata Parvam Release Postponed, Fans Of Sai Pallavi, Rana Disappointed

Rana and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam is a unique content driven film where the lead pair will be seen in never seen before roles. The film’s teaser that was released last month had got tremendous response.

Inspired from true events that took place in the 1990s, Rana plays the role of Comrade Ravanna who is known by his pen name Aranya. Sai Pallavi will be seen as his admirer named Vennela. Virata Parvam narrates a wonderful love story set in a war backdrop.

Unfortunately, the film has now been postponed due to spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. Virata Parvam was slated for release in theatres on April 30. However, with most states capping the seat occupancy in theatres, filmmakers are skeptical about releasing their movies in theatres. At least, just not yet.

D Suresh Babu is presenting the film and Sudhakar Cherukuri of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas is bankrolling it. Dani Sanchez Lopez and Divakar Mani have handled the cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili has scored the music.