Virata Parvam OTT Release Date Confirmed: Deets Inside

Rana Daggubati's much-awaited film Virata Parvam has released in theatres. The film has opened to positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film is trending on all social media platforms.

Movie buffs are going ga ga over the film. Virata Parvam digital rights have been acquired by Netflix.

With the film getting positive reviews, Virata Parvam's OTT release is likely to be delayed. The Rana movie is expected to start streaming on Netflix by the third week of July.

Apart from the gripping content, Sai Pallavi and Rana will keep the audiences glued to their seats the film with their stellar performance. The film is directed by Udugula Venu.

The action-drama also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, Sai Chand, and Nivetha Pethuraj in the other prominent roles.