Virata Parvam First Day Collection Prediction

Rana Daggubati's forthcoming film Virata Parvam will hit the big screens on June 17 in theatres. Sai Pallavi will be seen as the leading lady opposite Rana in the film. The film's advance booking of tickets has opened in theatres in and out of the country.

Rumors are doing the rounds that there is lukewarm response from the audience for tickets .

The advance booking of tickets in Telugu states for Virata Parvam is not very encouraging. Have a look at this film tickets booking website

Looking at the advance booking, Virata Parvam is likely to earn Rs 2 to 3 cr on its opening day at the box office. Sai Pallavi is the only crowd puller in Virata Parvam.

The film's success totally depends on her performance. Virata Parvam is a love story set against the backdrop of the Naxal movement in Telangana during the 1990s. The film is directed by Venu Udugula.