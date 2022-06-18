Virata Parvam First Day Box Office Collection

Rana Daggubati is on cloud nine after his latest outing—Virata Parvam has taken a flying start at the box office. Before release, the buzz around the film was low, many thought, the film would become a dud at the box office.

There were also rumours that the film will meet with negative reports afte rSai Pallavi's controversial comments on Kashmiri pandits. However, fortunately for the makers, Virata Parvam has received thumping response from critics and movie buffs alike.

Sai Pallavi fans are singing praises for her outstanding performance in the film. They say the actress is the savior of the film. The film had a poor booking till the release date of the film.

After positive reviews, there seems to be1 a slight improvement in theatre occupancy a smost theatres show that seats fast filling in Telugu states.

Speaking about Virata Parvam box office collections, the Rana movie has managed to earn Rs 4 cr plus on its opening day at the box office. The exact figures of Virata Parvam on the opening day are yet to be known. The film has been directed by Udugula Venu.

Apart from Rana and Sai Pallavi, the film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, Sai Chand, and Nivetha Pethuraj in other prominent roles.