Viral Picture: Mahesh Babu Cuddling Sitara is Simply AWEsome!

There were many times, we have seen, Mahesh Babu spending quality time with his little princess Sitara. Mahesh Babu’s wife and actress Namrata often shares their pictures on social media. Any picture of Mahesh Babu—be it from his movies or otherwise, goes viral in no time.

In a latest social media post shared by Namrata, Mahesh Babu is seen cuddling his daughter Sitara. The caption reads “Cuddles come unwarranted!!

Super star @urstrulyMahesh spending some lovely time with daughter #Sitara. ️

Namrata Shirodkar shared via Instagram.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and the film did great business at the box office. Now, the actor is waiting to resume the shoot of his forthcoming flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata, under the direction of Parasuram.