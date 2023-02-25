Villains Become Actors, Directors: What's Happening In Tollywood?!

The Telugu film industry is gaining a lot of traction in different parts of the country. People across India are watching Telugu films and other regional films widely. The maximum credit goes to Rajamouli-Prabhas' Baahubali. The film created history with a massive collection of Rs 1200 cr.

Post Baahubali, Yash-Prashanth Neel's KGF: Chapter 1 also did well in all languages. Recently, Rishab Shetty's Kantara scripted history with box office collections.

Regional films are getting a wide recognition. Also, A-listers among heroes are desperate for hits. Some of the character artists who played tough guy roles in big-budget movies are changing their territory in the meanwhile.

Tamil actor Samuthirakani played a negative character in innumerable films of Telugu. Versatile actor Rao Ramesh has essaying a wide variety of roles in different roles over the years. There are directors/writers who write roles for Samuthirakani and Rao Ramesh. This was once done for the likes of Prakash Raj only.

Now, Samuthirakani is donning the hat of a director for an upcoming Pawan Kalyan movie. And Rao Ramesh is gearing up to play the lead role in a new movie, which is going to be directed by Lakshman Karya. Indraja plays his wife in it.

Big stars are desperately waiting for hits, while character artists are testing the waters in a different zone. Will they( Samuthirakani or Rao Ramesh) be able to become a success in a new horizon? Wait and watch!