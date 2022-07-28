Vikrant Rona Will Break KGF Records, Say Trade Analysts

Kichcha Sudeep needs no introduction because he is called Abhinava Chakravarthi in Sandalwood, thanks to his undying passion towards the craft. Sudeep is trending on all social media platforms over his latest release—Vikrant Rona. Last night, Vikrant Rona premieres were held in foreign countries.

Guess what? The film has received love and appreciation from several quarters. Looking at Sudeep's fan base, hype surrounding around the film and theatre occupancy, trade analysts believe that Vikrant Rona will surely beat Yash-starred KGF's records. It is worth mentioning here that Vikrant Rona has the potential to surpass record set by KGF by the end of its theatrical run.

The use of VFX in Vikrant Rona is said to be incredible, as per sources. Music lovers have lapped up the special song 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' in Vikrant Rona. Given the kind of positive reviews the film has garnered after the first day first show itself, Sudeep's Vikrant Rona has all the chances to break KGF records.

We have to wait and see which record of Yash's KGF is Sudeep's Vikrant Rona will beat at the box office. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari . Vikrant Rona is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, is co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film.